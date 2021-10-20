Kate Beckinsale injured back while 'putting on a pair of leggings'

Actor Kate Beckinsale has opened up about a recent back injury while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden , saying that putting her back out was worse than the pain of childbirth.

Beckinsale joked that she had been in “eight or nine hundred action movies”, but put her back out while “putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room.”

Beckinsale had to be rushed to hospital after the incident – and posted a photo of herself in her hospital bed, which prompted concern from her Instagram followers.