Kate Garraway has awkward exchange with GMB guest after failing to pronounce her name

Kate Garraway has been criticised by Good Morning Britain viewers after she failed to pronounce the name of a guest.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu appeared on the programme during a discussion on cancel culture but was not introduced properly.

After attempting to say her surname twice, Garraway gave up and asked Mos-Shogbamimu to introduce herself.

The guest, however, insisted that Garraway should pronounce it correctly and said: “I’m not going to let you get away with that. Read it phonetically, pronounce it as you see it.”

After the awkward exchange, Garraway was criticised on social media.

Sign up to our newsletters here.