Kate Hudson announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The Almost Famous star, 42, announced the happy news on her Instagram by sharing a picture of her and her beau on a mountain top.

Hudson's left-hand rests on Fujikawa's chest while sporting a dazzling ring on her engagement ring finger.

She captioned the picture "let's go" followed by wedding emojis.

The couple who share two-year-old daughter Rani Rose have been romantically linked since 2016.

Their friendship stretches decades as Hudson is close with Fujikawa's sister.

Hudson was previously married to Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2007 and engaged to Muse’s Matthew Bellamy.