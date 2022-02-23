Kate Middleton has admitted she’s feeling ‘very broody’ after meeting parents and young children during her tour of Denmark.

The Duchess of Cambridge also joked that Prince William is “always worried” when she meets babies, because she comes home saying they should “have another one”.

William and Kate already have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“It makes me very broody,” the Duchess admitted after meeting with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.

