Katherine Ryan revealed she almost gave birth to her son Fred in the car.

Speaking to This Morning’s hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the comedian said: “I booked into a posh hospital, I tried to have him the way I’d seen the royal babies be born.

“I thought ‘I’m going to have a great time’, no, (Fred was) nearly born in the car.”

“The universe was like ‘that’s not for you, Katherine’.”

Ryan quipped her 12-week-old son “was already the size of a 12-year-old”.

“He’s about my daughter’s size. She’s 12-years-old,” she added.