Katie Price says she is ‘ashamed’ after drink-driving crash

Katie Price has admitted she is “ashamed” in her first interview after she was sentenced for drink-driving.

The former glamour model had a collision in September and was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Price said: “2022 is definitely my year, this has to be my year of no dramas. So much has happened last year.”

When questioned on if she’s taking part in Dry January, Price said she wasn’t doing it as she’s “not even a big drinker anyway”.

