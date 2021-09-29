Katie Price's family are "concerned and worried about her deeply" and hope she will get the help she needs after being involved in a car accident.

The former glamour model is said to have been arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs near her home in Sussex on Tuesday, according to The Sun.

A statement from the family shared on Price’s Instagram account said: “As a family, we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health. We have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.”