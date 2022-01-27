Katie Price launches OnlyFans channel to ‘be in control’

Katie Price said she hopes to empower women as she launched an OnlyFans channel, adding: “It is something I’m born to do.”

The model and businesswoman announced the career move during a press conference at a London studio on Wednesday where she was dressed as a nun.

It comes as the 43-year-old faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Price told the PA news agency that OnlyFans allows its users control over what they post and said it is a safer way of making content.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here