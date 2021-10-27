Keanu Reeves has gifted four of his John Wick: Chapter 4 stuntmen personalised Rolex watches.

To mark the end of the movie shoot, The Matrix actor treated Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang with the timepieces during a dinner in Paris last weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Marinas posted a close-up snap of the watch, which was engraved with the message: “The John Wick Five. Thank you. Keanu. JW4. 2021”

In the caption, the stuntman said it was the “best wrap gift ever”.

