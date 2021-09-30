Keir Starmer told Good Morning Britain that ‘it’s time’ for a female actor to play James Bond.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as the spy in No Time To Die hits cinemas today, with the debate being reignited over who will take on the role and whether a woman should play Bond.

The Labour leader told GMB: “I don’t have a favourite Bond, but I do think it’s time for a female Bond.”

Craig said that he didn’t think that Bond should be played by a woman because better roles needed to be offered to female and non-white actors in the film industry instead.