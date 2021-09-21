Kena: Bridge of Spirits is out now and it comes with a photo mode so players can take pictures of their surroundings and the cast of characters. In a PlayStation Blog post, Thomas Varga, producer at studio Ember Lab, explains how characters will freeze during photo mode, including the little Rot companions, and keep their focus squarely on the camera. There is a Cheese button to get characters to strike a pose and many characters have several different poses to discover.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.