Kendall Jenner paid homage to Audrey Hepburn in a custom Givenchy dress for this years Met Gala.

The model sported the vintage makeover reprising the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady.

Jenner wore a nude bodysuit underneath the sheer crystal-embellished gown crafted with a high neck choker and shoulder pieces.

Make-up artist Mary Phillips told Vogue: “We wanted to show classic aspects of Audrey but in a more contemporary fashion.

“Once we knew the dress Kendall would be wearing, as a team, we collectively decided to take bits and pieces of Audrey’s glam from iconic images over her career.”