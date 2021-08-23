Kendrick Lamar has announced that his final album for Top Dawg Entertainment is on the way.

The Humble hitmaker shared a statement from his social media accounts along with a photo that appeared to show him in the recording booth.

He said: “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood.”

The Rapper produced many critically acclaimed albums with TDE, along with major label Interscope, including Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, and 2017’s Damn.