Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition launches today

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition, an updated version of the space flight simulator, has released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Those who already own the base version of the original title can upgrade to the latest edition at no extra cost.

The Enhanced Edition comes with a raft of improvements, including support for higher resolutions and a more consistent frame rate.

As well as the upgraded version, developer Squad is also working on a sequel Kerbal Space Program 2, which is due out in 2022.