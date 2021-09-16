Felipe Falanghe, creator of the Kerbal Space Program games, has released his latest project on Steam as an early access title. Titled Balsa Flight Simulator, rather than task players with building space stations, the aim is to make model planes instead.

Players can then use their creations to complete missions in the single-player mode or take part in a paintball dogfight mode against other players. Other modes include racing and precision flying.

As an early access title, fans can expect to see further content added in the future. Details can be found on the game’s Steam page.