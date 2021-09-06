Kerry Katona has quit army-based reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former Atomic Kitten star decided to exit the programme after failing to complete 50 press ups on Sunday's episode of the reality show.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Turned out I wasn’t made for the SAS. Will hang my head in shame, even in the little time I was in there which felt like forever, I realised I never have to prove myself to anyone ever again! I am me! Take it or leave it!”