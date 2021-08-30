WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy applauds Kevin Can F*** Himself for ‘skewering’ the ‘misogynistic’ jokes found in the traditional sitcom.

The series, streaming on Prime Video, imaginatively explores the question of what happens to a female sitcom character after she exits the set following chauvinistic comments from her on-screen husband.

Jacob says this ‘ambitious success’ is so ‘biting’ that it ‘might make networks think twice about how they present their female characters’ in the future.