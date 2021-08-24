Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted at an Avengers 5 release date.

American film producer Kevin Feige has updated fans on the status of 'Avengers 5', admitting that while work on a new project is "already underway", he hinted the film won't be released anytime soon.

The comic book movie producer admitted: “I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started”.

The next movie in the MCU saga, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, arrives on September 3rd in the UK.