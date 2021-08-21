Kevin Feige claims casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man’s Tony Stark was the “biggest risk” the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever taken.

The Marvel Studios president said the lead role actor selection for Jon Favreau’s Iron Man was a very “difficult” task.

Downey Jr was, at the time, rebuilding his career following a substance abuse battle.

“I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk — which seems outrageous to say now — was casting Robert Downey Jr," Feige said.