Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay nearly $31m (£23m) to House of Cards producers MRC after violating their sexual harassment policy.

MRC ended their professional relationship with Spacey in 2017 after the actor was accused by multiple people of inappropriate sexual conduct.

The production company filed the confidential arbitration demand in 2019 in an attempt to recoup the costs of scrapping an entire season of the show due to Spacey’s behaviour.

The American Beauty actor filed a counterclaim and accused MRC of wrongfully terminating his contract.

