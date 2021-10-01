Khloe Kardashian silenced rumours she has been "banned" from attending the Met Gala.

The 37-year-old answered a number of fans' questions on Twitter, including one query involving a rumour she had been "banned" from attending the star-studded event.

The individual tagged Khloe and tweeted: "Khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumours are true."

Adding: "Please clarify, thank you."

"Absolutely NOT true," the Good American co-founder replied.

Khloe has never attended the star-studded benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute that features an elite guest list curated by Vogue's Anna Wintour.