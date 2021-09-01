Khloe Kardashian has admitted she feels "terrorised" by false rumours spreading online about her.

While not pinpointing exactly which rumours she's referring to, the youngest Kardashian fumed in a recent tweet.

She said: "Ha! Some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on.

"The truth is never good enough... or juicy enough."

She claimed unnamed people "create a narrative that fits" what they "choose to believe".

"It's pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time," she added.