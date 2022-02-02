Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh return for the final chapter of Killing Eve in the tense trailer for the new season.

The two-minute promo for the spy thriller shows Eve back on the hunt for serial killer Villanelle with the snippet hinting at a dark ending for the two much-loved characters.

Killing Eve season 4 premieres on BBC America in the USA on February 27 with a UK release date still yet to be announced.

