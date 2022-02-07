Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s public spat continues over social media, as the stars both lash out at one another.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, 41, has previously stated she’d prefer to keep things private, but soon-to-be ex huband Kanye, 44, has slated the mother of his four children on his Instagram account on multiple ocassions over the past week.

He claims to be upset over their eight-year-old daughter North “being put on TikTok against my will”.

Kim has hit back on social media, warning her rapper ex that he is “hurting our kids”.

