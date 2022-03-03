Kim Kardashian ruled legally single as Kanye West divorce finalised

Kim Kardashian is now legally single, one year after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

A judge granted Kardashian’s request to end her marriage on 2 March at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

While the ruling means the couple’s marriage will be legally ended immediately, questions regarding their assets and custody of their four children will be addressed at future proceedings.

Kardashian attended Wednesday's hearing through a video conference while West himself did not attend, but was instead represented by his attorney.

