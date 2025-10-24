Kim Kardashian says she had Stockholm syndrome with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has said she suffered from Stockholm Syndrome during her marriage to Kanye West.

During the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday (23 October), the 45-year-old said she felt “super, super stressed” whilst married to the rapper.

“I always felt like I had a little bit of Stockholm Syndrome”, adding that she felt “really bad” for West and felt like she had to “protect” and “help” him.

Kardashian and West married in a lavish ceremony in 2014, after two years of dating. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. The pair share four children together.