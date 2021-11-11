Kim Kardashian having ‘such an easy time’ with Pete Davidson, insider says

Kim Kardashian is reportedly having "such an easy time" with comedian Pete Davidson, a source has said, amid growing rumours that the pair are dating. An insider told US Weekly that Davidson makes the reality TV star "feel good" and that the media personality is "excited to see what happens".

Speculation began after the pair shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live in October, and on Monday, Davidson teased viewers of Late Night with Seth Meyers by saying that he wanted to "address something", only to confirm that he has "a show on Tubi coming out".