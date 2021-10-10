Kim Kardashian kicked off the new season of Saturday Night Live by delivering a monologue that included jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.

Kardashian said: “It’s because of my father I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember your first Black person you met, but OJ [Simpson] does leave a mark. Or none at all, I still don’t know.”

Viewers enjoyed the monologue with audiences saying Kardashian ‘slayed’ the opening monologue, while another said ‘this was the funniest monologue ever’.