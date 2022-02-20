Kimberley Walsh insists Girls Aloud reunion ‘wouldn’t be right’

Kimberly Walsh has stated she doesn’t think a Girls Aloud reunion is - or would ever be - on the cards.

After she was asked whether or not the noughties girlband could ever get together once again, the 40-year-old singer stated it “wouldn’t be right”.

It follows ex-bandmate Sarah Harding’s tragic death in 2021, after a long and tough battle with cancer.

Nearly 20 years have passed since Girls Aloud were formed on Popstars: The Rivals in 2022, and fans were hopeful of a brief reunion.

