The King of Fighters 15 isn’t done releasing character trailers for the various members of its roster.

The most recent trailer highlights the character K’, who debuted in 1999 as the protagonist of the NESTS Saga, and has been a regular cast member of the fighting game series since. The trailer doesn’t confirm who his two team members will be.

According to the trailer description, the game’s launch roster will consist of 39 characters. And with K’ being the 31st, this still leaves eight more character trailers to be uploaded before the game launches on 17 February.