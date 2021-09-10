Rock band Kings of Leon are set to make history by becoming the first band to send a non-fungible token(NFT) into space.

The NFT is a live recording of the band’s song Time in Disguise and will be sent into space on Sept. 15 along with SpaceX’s all-civilian Inspiration4 crew.

The non-fungible token will be sent into space via an iPhone that will be given to civilian astronaut Hayley Arceneaux.

Arceneaux will then play the song while in orbit with the NFT currently up for auction, bidding starts at $50,000 and proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.