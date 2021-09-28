One of the new game announcements from the most recent Nintendo Direct was another Kirby game titled Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which will mark the first fully 3D entry in the series and is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

Exact details are still scarce, but the trailer features traditional Kirby platforming, enemies, and copy abilities for Kirby to use. The premise appears to involve Kirby exploring what looks like a post-apocalyptic city. The trailer ends with a glimpse at what is likely one of the game’s boss fights.