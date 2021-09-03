Kristen Stewart reflects on playing "the most famous woman in the world," Princess Diana in the new movie Spencer.

Spencer, which premiered at the Venice film festival, is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Talking about Prince Diana, Stewart said: "I feel like everyone feels like they know her because that is her talent and its what's beautiful about her is that she's accessible.

"You feel like you're friends with her, you feel like she's your mother. Ironically, she was the most unknowable person."