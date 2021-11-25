Rapper Kodak Black, who is currently completing treatment in a rehabilitation center, bought over 5,000 turkeys to give to those in need.

The rapper’s team gave the turkeys to communities in South Florida with him spending over $14,000 on the birds, According to Revolt.

Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen said the rapper “wishes he could have been there, but he sends all his well wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving”.

Black recently had his three-year prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons commuted by former US President Donald Trump.

