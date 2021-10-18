Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to flash her engagement ring as she kisses fiance Travis Barker after the Blink-182 singer proposed on Sunday.

The reality TV star shared photographs of the proposal on Instagram, along with the caption: “Forever.”

Kim Kardashian left a series of engagement ring emojis under her sister’s social media post and later tweeted a video of the couple together.

People magazine and celebrity website TMZ reported Barker arranged the proposal at a beach in Montecito, California which is near Santa Barbara.