Businesswoman and billionaire Kylie Jenner has teased her fans with a new Halloween-themed cosmetics range in her latest bloody commercial.

In a clip posted on her social media, the 24-year-old stands in silhouette against a red background before it is revealed that Jenner is nude and being drenched in the dark red liquid over her body.

In the background, the music from the 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street plays and Jenner has long pointed nails that are reminiscent of the famous character Freddy Krueger.