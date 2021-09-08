Kylie Jenner announced she is pregnant with her second child in a touching Instagram video.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul is expecting her second baby with singer Travis Scott, after giving birth to their first child, Stormi Webster, three years ago.

A positive pregnancy test is seen at the beginning of the video before glimpses of Jenner in an ultrasound appointment.

The video also captures Kylie telling her mother Kris Kardashian the news as Stormi passes her grandmother an envelope with photos of an ultrasound.

Kris describes the moment as one of the “happiest days” of her life.