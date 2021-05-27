Friends actress Lisa Kudrow was joined by Lady Gaga for a performance of “Smelly Cat”, as the cast of the hit US sitcom returned for a special reunion. The song, regularly performed by Kudrow’s character Phoeobe Buffay, became a fan favourite during the show’s ten seasons between 1994 and 2004. The segment saw the Bad Romance singer join Kudrow for a duet in Central Perk, before being interrupted by gospel singers. Lady Gaga was one of many celebrity guests to appear on the HBO Max special, with other stars including David Beckham, James Corden and K-pop supergroup BTS.