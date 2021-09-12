Lana Del Rey announced Saturday that she and her team would deactivate her social media accounts the following day, in an effort to protect her privacy.

Del Rey alerted her 20 million followers in a three-minute-long Instagram video and motivated her decision of stepping away from social media as an attempt to focus on her personal life as well as “different endeavors.”

The singer explained on Instagram: “That is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”