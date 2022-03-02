Larry David documentary pulled hours before premiere

HBO has halted the release of Larry David’s documentary The Larry David Story at his own request.

The new two-part documentary about the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor was scheduled to debut on HBO on Tuesday night (1 March).

However, on Monday 28 February, HBO Documentaries shared a tweet announcing that the premiere was going to be postponed, writing: “Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.”

HBO reps have made no other comments beyond the tweet and it is unclear when the live event will take place.

Sign up to our newsletters here