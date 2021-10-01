Bloober Team teases new Layers of Fear project

Celebrated horror game developer Bloober Team has teased a new game based on the Layers of Fear series.

The studio has released a teaser trailer that confirms that it is working on a new Layers of Fear game, although very little information was revealed about the title.

From what is shown in the footage, the game will focus on a troubled painter and run on Unreal Engine 5.

Bloober Team most recently worked on games including The Medium and Observer, although they are also thought to be collaborating with Konami on a new Silent Hill title.