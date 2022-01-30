An LBC caller struggled to explain the term “woke” to James O’Brien when criticising it on Friday, leading to ridicule from many online.

The man introduces himself as “anti-woke” and suggested the term means “people who seek offence when it doesn’t exist”.

He then attempted to explain why having to face “insincere woke agenda courses” in his previous job led to him disliking the term.

Unfortunately for the caller, O’Brien wasn’t having his argument and pulled it apart live on air, at one point calling him “envious”.

