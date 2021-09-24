Halloween-themed skins coming to League of Legends

Online battle arena game League of Legends is getting a series of Halloween-themed skins in the run-up to the Autumn holiday.

According to developer Riot Games, six different champions will get new prestige bewitching skins, including Fiora, Nami, Poppy, Syndra, Yuumi, and Morgana.

There’s currently no firm release date on when the skins will become available, although they are currently available via testing servers.

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games on the market and has been available on PC and Mac since 2009.