Riot Games has announced that it will be enforcing harsher penalties on AFK (away from keyboard players) and those who leave games early in League of Legends.

“We know that AFKs and leavers are some of the most disruptive behaviours you face,” reads a statement on the official website. Going forward, League of Legends will feature new queue delays and queue lockouts, where offending players will be temporarily prevented from joining new games. Anyone who frequently leaves games early can potentially be locked out from playing for up to 14 days.