League of Legends is receiving a new playable champion later this month, a gloomy Yordle named Vex, and players can already check out a demonstration of her playstyle. Designed for the mid lane, Vex is a mage who can attack opponents by casting out her own shadow. She can also mark opponents with a status effect called Gloom, which can be detonated by other abilities and deal additional damage.

More details can be found on the official League of Legends website.