Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t the only Lego Star Wars game in the works. A new title called Lego Star Wars Battles has been announced and will release exclusively for the Apple Arcade service.

Described as a multiplayer strategy game, the game will recreate iconic battles throughout the Star Wars universe, with players forming their own armies to do battle with. It currently lacks a release date.

The Skywalker Saga, on the other hand, will release on all major consoles and is scheduled to release in early 2022. It adapts all nine mainline Star Wars movies.