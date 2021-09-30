Lemnis Gate, a new strategy FPS, is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. What makes Lemnis Gate unique is that it takes place inside of a time loop. Anything players do within the loop will repeat each round.

Developer Ratloop Canada has shared a launch trailer that offers a brief overview of what to expect and what can be done in the game. A more thorough breakdown of its mechanics, modes, and playable characters can be found on the game’s official website.