Leonard Fenton stars as Dr Legg in 1987 Eastenders episode

Leonard Fenton, best known for his role in Eastenders as Dr Legg has died, aged 95.

Fenton appeared in the soap’s very first episode in 1985 and last appeared on the show in 2019.

The news was confirmed by Fenton’s family in a statement which said: “The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday January 29. Best known for his role as Dr Legg on Eastenders, Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years.”

