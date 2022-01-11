Former Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz bizarrely hit out at Leonardo DiCaprio during a recent debate on Fox News, telling the Hollywood star to "shave his armpits".

The actor, who is a well-known climate activist and UN ambassador, has been called an “eco-hypocrite” by some critics after pictures emerged of him celebrating the new year with friends on a superyacht.

During a discussion on that topic, Chaffetz focused on DiCaprio's "pits", rather than his activism.

"Hey Leo, shave those pits, will ya? I mean, come on! Shave those pits. Come on man, do us all a favour."

Sign up to our newsletters here.