Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for their asteroid comedy Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Adam McKay-directed movie features the Hollywood stars as two scientists who struggle to convince the planet that an incoming asteroid poses any kind of danger.

McKay has described the movie as “a disaster movie in which people don’t necessarily believe that the disaster is coming”.

The star-studded cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Meryl Streep as the asteroid denying US president.